Germany, Canada agree to cooperate on key raw materials

Germany, Canada agree to cooperate on key raw materials

BERLIN
Germany, Canada agree to cooperate on key raw materials

A video grab taken from AFP footage shows Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Timothy Hodgson (L) and German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche as they sign a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDoI) on critical minerals, on August 26, 2025 at Canada's Embassy to Berlin. (Photo by Larissa RAUSCH / AFP)

Germany and Canada have signed an agreement to boost cooperation in critical raw materials including rare earths as Berlin tries to reduce its dependence on Chinese imports.

China's dominance in supplying the world with such materials has been in the spotlight since Beijing this year introduced export curbs on some key rare earths, triggering jitters among businesses globally.

Rare earths, which are abundant but often extremely difficult to extract, are used in products from electric car batteries to wind turbines and computer hard drives.

Germany is hoping to cultivate Canada as an alternative source of rare earths as well as other materials such as lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel.

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche hailed the agreement, saying that "reliable supply chains are of central importance to businesses in both countries."

Three German companies, including copper producer Aurubis, also announced memorandums of understanding with Canadian firms involved mining and processing raw materials.

On Aug. 26 Reiche signed the deal with her Canadian counterpart Tim Hodgson, who said he hoped it would ensure "that German manufacturers can count on Canadian suppliers and that Canadian producers can access global markets."

China's export restrictions have rattled industry in Germany more than in many other countries.

In late July, the European Union said it had reached an agreement with China on a mechanism to reduce curbs on rare earths exports to the bloc.

Other materials currently sourced from China are also key to German businesses. Lithium, for example, is crucial for Germany's flagship automobile sector as it increasingly shifts towards electric vehicles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

    Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

  2. Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

    Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

  3. Report finds children make up third of wounded treated in Gaza hospitals

    Report finds children make up third of wounded treated in Gaza hospitals

  4. Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

    Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

  5. Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session

    Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session
Recommended
Nvidias AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia's AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist
Japan confident on wind power after Mitsubishi blow

Japan confident on wind power after Mitsubishi blow
UK car exports to US rebound on trade deal: Industry data

UK car exports to US rebound on trade deal: Industry data
Qantas says profits up, strong travel demand ahead

Qantas says profits up, strong travel demand ahead
Türkiye to deploy AI in oil and natural gas exploration

Türkiye to deploy AI in oil and natural gas exploration
Exports surge to $25 billion, trade deficit narrows in July

Exports surge to $25 billion, trade deficit narrows in July
Economic confidence index rises 1.7 percent in August

Economic confidence index rises 1.7 percent in August
WORLD Irans currency falls to near-record lows on European snapback sanctions threat

Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

Iran's rial currency fell to near-record lows on Aug. 28 as concerns grew in Tehran that European nations will start a process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program, further squeezing the country's ailing economy.

ECONOMY Nvidias AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia's AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia’s sales of its artificial intelligence chipsets remained a hot commodity during the company's latest quarter, but the demand wasn't quite feverish enough to ease recent worries that the AI craze may be fading.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿