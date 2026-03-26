Germany, Australia deepen defense ties

Germany, Australia deepen defense ties

CANBERRA
Germany, Australia deepen defense ties

Australia and Germany agreed on Thursday to simplify hosting each other's troops and cooperate on space defense during a visit by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Canberra.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the two countries would sign a status of forces agreement making it "much easier for our defense forces to operate from each other's countries."

Australia will join Germany's plan to build an "early warning system for space," which Pistorius said was a response to Russia and China's growing capability to blind and destroy satellites.

Germany intends to deploy an "independent global network of surveillance sensors" to defend its systems, he added.

Australia will also add missiles from German company TDW to its expanding domestic manufacture of guided weapons, designed to hedge against shortages in the Indo Pacific as the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts strain global supply.

Pistorius has emphasized shared interests among mid-sized countries in Europe and the Indo Pacific to "uphold international rules" and protect trade routes, energy supplies and security, while visiting Japan, Singapore and Australia this week.

"Security in Europe and security in the Indo Pacific are two sides of the same coin," he said in a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra, where he highlighted Beijing's support of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The U.S. and Israel's war with Iran is an example of how international rules have come into question, he said, adding the immediate focus must be how to end the war.

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