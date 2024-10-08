Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

ANKARA

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.

Berlin's Federal Security Council, which meets in secret, has approved a weapons sale to Türkiye valued at $368 million, the German weekly said.

The package includes 100 anti-aircraft missiles and torpedoes for the Turkish navy, as well as substantial material packages for the modernization of Turkish submarines and frigates.

The deal comprises 28 SeaHake torpedoes from Thyssenkrupp's naval division, modernization materials for Turkish U209 submarines, and engine parts for corvettes and frigates.

Since last year, Ankara has been seeking to purchase at least 20 Eurofighter jets, with the total package estimated at $5.6 billion.

However, progress on the deal has been slow due to opposition from certain factions within the German government's coalition.

Akif Çağatay Kılıç, a chief advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, told journalists last week that there have been advancements regarding the Eurofighter deal but did not provide additional details.

Germany is now also reconsidering Türkiye's request for the Eurofighter jets after initially expressing reluctance to proceed with the sale, Der Spiegel said

The jets are produced by a consortium of countries consisting of Germany, Spain, Italy and the U.K. All support the sale except Germany, according to media reports.

Türkiye's interest in acquiring Eurofighter jets has emerged as an alternative amid uncertainties surrounding the recent approval of F-16 purchases from the United States.

The finalized F-16 deal, greenlit by U.S. Congress, allows Ankara to acquire 40 new jets and upgrade 79 existing ones.

Germany's hesitation to approve the sale is reportedly tied to concerns over Türkiye's natural gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

The reservations trace back to decisions made by the EU Council in 2019 when sanctions were imposed on Türkiye over its exploration activities in the sea during a crisis with Greece, reports said.