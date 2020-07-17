German, Turkish tourism professionals meet in Izmir

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency

A three-day introductory trip promoting secure vacations began in Turkey's Aegean coast city of Izmir for Germany based tourism agencies on July 16.

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry described measures taken against the coronavirus to representatives of Germany's leading tourism agencies who joined the advertisement of the resort city of Kuşadası.

TAV Airports Holding General Manager Erkan Balcı said Turkey’s goal was to resume flights to Europe’s airfields and restart tourism with Turkey.

SunExpress Assistant General Manager Ahmet Çalışkan said in terms of safe tourism, Turkey's is ahead of many countries.

Within the framework of the promotional trip, the natural and historical beauties of the region will be introduced while measures taken for a safe vacation will also be presented between July 16-19.