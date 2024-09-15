German journalist group calls for protection of media professionals in Gaza

BERLIN
German journalist group calls for protection of media professionals in Gaza

A group of around 90 journalists in Germany called for the protection of their colleagues in Palestine as well as access to international media personnel in Gaza

Journalists who set up the website Protect Journalists in Gaza stressed the importance of diversifying sources and ensuring equal cooperation with Palestinian media professionals, emphasizing that news reports should not uncritically adopt statements made by the parties involved.

The statement underscored that the situation for journalists in Gaza is more dangerous than in other parts of the world, citing 140 media workers killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 of last year.

Stressing that attacks on journalists constitute a war crime, the statement said: “Nevertheless, the Israeli army continues to kill our colleagues who are clearly identified as media personnel by the labels on their vests and helmets.”

It pointed out that no other conflict zone has been closed to journalists as Israel has closed the Gaza Strip to media professionals.

It criticized German media outlets for producing pro-Israel coverage and relying solely on information from Israeli officials, urging mainstream media organizations to be more balanced in their reporting.  

﻿