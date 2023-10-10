German industrial output dips again in August

German industrial output dips again in August

FRANKFURT
German industrial output dips again in August

German industrial production declined for a fourth straight month in August, official data showed yesterday, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy will end the year in a recession.

Output fell by 0.2 percent on the month before, according to adjusted figures from statistics agency Destatis, following a drop of 0.6 percent in July.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted a smaller dip of 0.1 percent.

The August disappointment was driven by a 6.6-percent fall in energy production and a 2.4-percent fall in the construction sector.

There was better news for the automotive sector, where output increased by 7.6 percent.

Germany's crucial industrial sector has been facing a series of headwinds in recent months, as inflation and high energy prices combined with a weakening Chinese economy take their toll on the export powerhouse.

The German economy tipped into a recession at the start of the year and stagnated in the second quarter.

A string of weak economic data since then has added to fears of a prolonged downturn.

Germany's manufacturing output remains "very subdued", said Capital Economics economist Franziska Palmas.

"And we expect further drops in the coming months."

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Germany will be the only major advanced economy to shrink in 2023.

The country's leading economic institutes expect gross domestic product to contract by 0.6 percent this year.

