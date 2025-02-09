German election favorite urges quick coalition talks

German election favorite urges quick coalition talks

BERLIN
German election favorite urges quick coalition talks

Germany's conservative opposition leader, the favourite to be the next chancellor, said on Feb. 8 that a new government should be in place within two months of federal elections on Feb. 23.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz told the Funke media group he hoped a new coalition could be formed "by Easter", were he and his party to come first in the poll.

The goal was "ambitious", Merz said, with Easter Sunday falling on April 20, exactly eight weeks after Germans go to vote.

"We need to make a few decisions by the summer break at the latest," he said to explain the hurry, referring to decisions that were important for business.

Merz's CDU and its sister party, the Bavarian CSU, are leading in opinion polls, with a joint share of the vote of around 30 percent.

The conservative alliance is ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is polling at around 21 percent on average.

The center-left Social Democrats, led by current chancellor Olaf Scholz, are in third place on some 16 percent of the vote.

If the polls were borne out, Merz and the conservatives would be in prime position to lead the next government.

Germany has been in political limbo since Scholz's three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business FDP collapsed in November.

Forming a new government after elections has proven to be an arduous process in the past in Germany.

Parties take time to thrash out coalition agreements that can go into significant detail.

Scholz's coalition needed 10 weeks from polling day to come together.

The previous government, led by conservative Angela Merkel with the support of the Social Democrats, took a full six months to be agreed.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance
Netanyahu praises Trumps revolutionary, creative Gaza plan

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'revolutionary, creative' Gaza plan
Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership

Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership
Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue

Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue
31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight

31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight
We are the future: European far right makes show of force

'We are the future': European far right makes show of force
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿