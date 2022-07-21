German cyclist reaches northern province en route to Georgia

  • July 21 2022 07:00:00

German cyclist reaches northern province en route to Georgia

KASTAMONU
German cyclist reaches northern province en route to Georgia

A 67-year-old German cyclist, who set off from Germany to reach Georgia on bike, has reached the northern province of Kastamonu’s Hanönü district.

Antoine Capdevielle, a retired teacher, said that he found the city fantastic and liked it very much.

Without giving the exact time of his departure from Berlin, Capdevielle said he passed through Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Greece before entering Türkiye 10 days ago.

Leaving Istanbul behind, the retired teacher is now in the Black Sea province.

“I loved Kastamonu very much and found it fantastic,” he said.

The cyclist first toured the district, dined and shopped in Kastamonu.

Traveling by bicycle was “always his dream.”

Finding the opportunity to travel by bicycle for the first time in his life, he said he aimed to reach Georgia by using the Black Sea coastal roads.

Capdevielle said he will travel a total of 4,000 kilometers and plans to return to his home country, Germany, in October.

TURKEY,

WORLD Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  2. Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

    Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

  3. Türkiye, Greece at odds over ‘kokoreç’

    Türkiye, Greece at odds over ‘kokoreç’

  4. Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners

    Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners

  5. BIPO features Gülsin Onay to remember Adnan Saygun

    BIPO features Gülsin Onay to remember Adnan Saygun
Recommended
Shanties on pontoons on Seyhan Lake Dam rented for $40 daily

Shanties on pontoons on Seyhan Lake Dam rented for $40 daily
Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne

Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne
Locals race with handmade wooden cars

Locals race with handmade wooden cars
Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case

Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case
Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village

Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village
Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden

Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden
WORLD Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president Thursday to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he will remain in power amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

ECONOMY Türkiye preparing for flexible working models

Türkiye preparing for flexible working models

Recent statements by Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin have brought the concept of flexible working on to the country’s agenda.

SPORTS Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

In an effort to bring attention to the road safety of cyclists, who often become victims of accidents due to drivers’ negligence on the roads, members of a cyclist club in the Black Sea province of Düzce held a demonstration by lying on the asphalt floor and stopping traffic on a busy road for a minute “to get noticed.”