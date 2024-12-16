German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

BERLIN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Dec. 16, setting the stage for early federal elections in February 2025.

Scholz, addressing the Bundestag, defended the decision, framing it as a calculated step to give German voters the power to determine the nation's political future.

“Bringing forward the federal election is my goal,” Scholz said. “In this election, citizens can then set the political course for our country. This is what this is all about.”

The vote marks the collapse of Scholz's three-party coalition government, comprised of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

Tensions within the coalition had intensified in recent months, primarily over economic policy and government spending disputes.

The chancellor criticized his former coalition partner, the FDP, for obstructing key economic disputes.

“Politics is not a game. To form a government, moral maturity is essential. Anyone who joins a government must take responsibility beyond party interests and their voters,” Scholz stated.

The Social Democrat leader failed to secure parliamentary confidence, with 394 votes cast against him and 217 in favor. Additionally, 116 members abstained from voting.

Notably, the Greens abstained strategically to facilitate the success of the no-confidence maneuver.

According to the constitution, when a parliamentary majority withdraws confidence in the chancellor, the president may dissolve parliament at the chancellor's request, triggering new elections.

Parliamentary leaders from the SPD, the Greens and the opposition Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) have agreed to schedule early elections for Feb. 23, 2025.