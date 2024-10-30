Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

TBILISI
Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election falsification

Georgia has launched a probe into the alleged "falsification" of its parliamentary elections, prosecutors said on Oct. 30, after the pro-Western opposition said the vote was "stolen" and Western countries criticized irregularities.

Georgia plunged into political instability after pro-Western opposition parties refused to recognize the results of Oct. 26's vote, which they claim was rigged in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

U.S. President Joe Biden added his voice to international criticism of the election on Oct. 29, saying he was "deeply alarmed" by democratic "backsliding" in the Caucasus country and that the vote was marred by "voter intimidation and coercion."

"Prosecution Service of Georgia has launched an investigation into the alleged falsification of the parliamentary elections," said a statement.

It said President Salome Zurabishvili who "is believed to possess evidence regarding possible falsification ... has been summoned to the investigative agency for an interview" today.

Zurabishvili, at loggerheads with the ruling party, has declared the election results "illegitimate," alleging election interference by a "Russian special operation," a claim that was rejected by the Kremlin.

Opposition parties have said they would not enter the new "illegitimate" parliament and demanded "fresh" elections run by an "international election administration."

Tens of thousands rallied in Tbilisi on Oct. 28 in protest, while the United States and European Union have condemned electoral "irregularities."

A group of Georgia's leading election monitors said they had uncovered evidence of complex, large-scale fraud.

Near-complete election results showed the ruling Georgian Dream party won 53.9 percent, compared with 37.7 percent for an opposition coalition.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
LATEST NEWS

  1. Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

    Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

  2. Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

    Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

  3. Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

    Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

  4. Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

    Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

  5. BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election

    BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election
Recommended
Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 95

Spain races to save victims as floods kill 95
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile as US, Seoul slam Russia deployment

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile as US, Seoul slam Russia deployment
US presses Israel for thorough probe into killing of Turkish-American activist

US presses Israel for thorough probe into killing of Turkish-American activist
Iran appoints first Baluch governor in restive province

Iran appoints first Baluch governor in restive province
Mediators to propose Gaza truce amid deadly strikes

Mediators to propose Gaza truce amid deadly strikes
Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

WORLD Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout

Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck on Wednesday as the White House campaign was forced off course by muddled remarks from U.S. President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Türkiye’s tourism revenue increased by 6.6 percent to $46.9 billion in the first 9 months of 2024 from a year ago, while foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.8 percent to 41.9 million in the same period, separate official data showed on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿