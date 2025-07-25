George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

SAN DIEGO

Comic-Con kicked off on Thursday in San Diego, California, with expectations running high among devoted fans keen to catch a glimpse of George Lucas at his first-ever appearance at the convention.

Other expected highlights of the gathering, one of the world's biggest celebrations of pop culture, include the world premiere of the prequel series "Alien: Earth."

Comic-Con began holding events in San Diego in 1970, as a low-key and rather niche huddle, but has now grown to an annual get-together that attracts 130,000 people eager to hear behind-the-scenes tidbits from Hollywood stars and directors unveiling their latest projects.

This year's edition will be marked by the presence of legendary filmmaker Lucas, who has never visited the convention before despite Comic-Con culture being deeply rooted in his "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises.

In a session on July 27 set to be moderated by Queen Latifah, Lucas will discuss the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar-winning artist Doug Chiang, who has shaped the iconic "Star Wars" universe for decades.

The museum, scheduled to open in Los Angeles next year, will be dedicated to illustrated narratives and will house the Lucas archive.

Marvel Studios will have a smaller presence at the convention this year, skipping its eagerly awaited annual presentation in Hall H.

Today, it will host the world premiere of the pilot episode of the prequel "Alien: Earth," directed by Noah Hawley and slated to hit streaming platforms in August.

Tomorrow, award-winning actor Ryan Gosling and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (behind the new ‘Spider-Verse’ trilogy) will present their "Project Hail Mary," which is due in theaters next year.

Another buzzed-about presentation is for the highly anticipated second season of "Peacemaker," in which James Gunn (‘Superman’) and his cast are expected to offer sneak peeks.

But it won't all be deadly serious — thousands of those in attendance will come dressed as princesses, warriors, aliens and other characters from the pantheon of pop culture.

Comic-Con will end on July 27.