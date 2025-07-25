George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

SAN DIEGO
George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

Comic-Con kicked off on Thursday in San Diego, California, with expectations running high among devoted fans keen to catch a glimpse of George Lucas at his first-ever appearance at the convention.

Other expected highlights of the gathering, one of the world's biggest celebrations of pop culture, include the world premiere of the prequel series "Alien: Earth."

Comic-Con began holding events in San Diego in 1970, as a low-key and rather niche huddle, but has now grown to an annual get-together that attracts 130,000 people eager to hear behind-the-scenes tidbits from Hollywood stars and directors unveiling their latest projects.

This year's edition will be marked by the presence of legendary filmmaker Lucas, who has never visited the convention before despite Comic-Con culture being deeply rooted in his "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises.

In a session on July 27 set to be moderated by Queen Latifah, Lucas will discuss the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar-winning artist Doug Chiang, who has shaped the iconic "Star Wars" universe for decades.

The museum, scheduled to open in Los Angeles next year, will be dedicated to illustrated narratives and will house the Lucas archive.

Marvel Studios will have a smaller presence at the convention this year, skipping its eagerly awaited annual presentation in Hall H.

Today, it will host the world premiere of the pilot episode of the prequel "Alien: Earth," directed by Noah Hawley and slated to hit streaming platforms in August.

Tomorrow, award-winning actor Ryan Gosling and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (behind the new ‘Spider-Verse’ trilogy) will present their "Project Hail Mary," which is due in theaters next year.

Another buzzed-about presentation is for the highly anticipated second season of "Peacemaker," in which James Gunn (‘Superman’) and his cast are expected to offer sneak peeks.

But it won't all be deadly serious — thousands of those in attendance will come dressed as princesses, warriors, aliens and other characters from the pantheon of pop culture.

Comic-Con will end on July 27.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling, dies at age 71

Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling, dies at age 71
Jennifer Lopez dazzles Antalya with comeback concert, birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez dazzles Antalya with comeback concert, birthday celebration
Microsoft to create digital replica of Notre-Dame Cathedral

Microsoft to create digital replica of Notre-Dame Cathedral
Archaeologists uncover traces of Urartian life

Archaeologists uncover traces of Urartian life
Giant trolls have message for humans

Giant trolls have message for humans
Bozcaada Jazz Festival returns in September

Bozcaada Jazz Festival returns in September
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿