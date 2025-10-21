Gender, socioeconomic status influence students’ views on dating abuse: Study

Gender, socioeconomic status influence students’ views on dating abuse: Study

ZONGULDAK
Gender, socioeconomic status influence students’ views on dating abuse: Study

A study conducted at a university examined students’ attitudes toward dating abuse, revealing that most participants reject such behavior, though gender and socioeconomic factors significantly influence perceptions.

 

The research was conducted at Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University (BEUN) with support from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye, in which 440 students were surveyed to explore how gender, family education and income levels affect attitudes toward physical, emotional, sexual, economic and digital violence within romantic relationships.

 

“Our findings show that female students react more strongly against dating violence and demonstrate higher self-esteem and gender awareness compared to male students,” said Professor Türkan Akyol Güner, who led the research.

 

“Students from higher-income families or with more educated parents also display stronger opposition to dating violence.”

 

The study found that male students tend to be more accepting of violent behaviors, particularly when raised in lower socioeconomic environments.

 

“Low self-esteem increases the tendency to tolerate violence,” Güner noted, emphasizing that gender awareness strengthens rejection of abusive behavior.

 

Güner described dating abuse as an increasing issue among youth, “affecting both the psychological and social well-being of young people.”

 

Several students interviewed for the study expressed strong disapproval of dating violence. “It’s unacceptable; Those who resort to it need psychological help,” medical laboratory student Güleser Bozkurt said.

 

Archaeology graduate student Burak Göktepe added, “People often try to impose themselves without understanding one another. It doesn’t matter whether it’s men or women. As a result, they become isolated, stunting their personal growth.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

    Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

  2. Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants

    Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants

  3. Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

    Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

  4. MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye

    MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye

  5. Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder

    Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder
Recommended
Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir
MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye

MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye
Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder

Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder
Istanbul Forest Innovation Week kicks off with hundreds of experts

Istanbul Forest Innovation Week kicks off with hundreds of experts
Ottoman art pioneer’s rare portrait of wife heads to auction for $1.5 mln

Ottoman art pioneer’s rare portrait of wife heads to auction for $1.5 mln
Landslide shuts down highway in southern Türkiye

Landslide shuts down highway in southern Türkiye
WORLD Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan has officially removed all barriers to cargo transit to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev announced on Oct. 21, marking a significant step in improving ties between the two neighbors after nearly four decades of tension.

ECONOMY Antalya Airport to get new control tower

Antalya Airport to get new control tower

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has unveiled plans for a striking 77-meter control tower at Antalya International Airport, set to serve as both a vital air traffic control hub and a new city landmark.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿