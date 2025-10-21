Gender, socioeconomic status influence students’ views on dating abuse: Study

ZONGULDAK

A study conducted at a university examined students’ attitudes toward dating abuse, revealing that most participants reject such behavior, though gender and socioeconomic factors significantly influence perceptions.

The research was conducted at Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University (BEUN) with support from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye, in which 440 students were surveyed to explore how gender, family education and income levels affect attitudes toward physical, emotional, sexual, economic and digital violence within romantic relationships.

“Our findings show that female students react more strongly against dating violence and demonstrate higher self-esteem and gender awareness compared to male students,” said Professor Türkan Akyol Güner, who led the research.

“Students from higher-income families or with more educated parents also display stronger opposition to dating violence.”

The study found that male students tend to be more accepting of violent behaviors, particularly when raised in lower socioeconomic environments.

“Low self-esteem increases the tendency to tolerate violence,” Güner noted, emphasizing that gender awareness strengthens rejection of abusive behavior.

Güner described dating abuse as an increasing issue among youth, “affecting both the psychological and social well-being of young people.”

Several students interviewed for the study expressed strong disapproval of dating violence. “It’s unacceptable; Those who resort to it need psychological help,” medical laboratory student Güleser Bozkurt said.

Archaeology graduate student Burak Göktepe added, “People often try to impose themselves without understanding one another. It doesn’t matter whether it’s men or women. As a result, they become isolated, stunting their personal growth.”