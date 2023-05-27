Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds

Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds

VAN
Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds

Within the scope of the efforts to protect wildlife in the eastern province of Van’s lake basins, gendarmerie units are keeping a close watch on endangered white-headed ducks by patrolling the region 24/7.

Lake Erçek, located near Lake Van, hosts thousands of birds every year. One of the rarest birds of the region, white-headed ducks, also live around this area.

Provincial gendarmerie teams patrol the lake 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to protect these birds, which are in danger of extinction and have increased in number compared to previous years. Thanks to these protection efforts, these rare birds continue to live safely in the reeds where they live.

Dr. Özdemir Adızel, professor and faculty member of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University’s (YYÜ) Department of Biology, said that the number of white-headed ducks, which was only 30 to 40 in the basin before, has reached some 100 as of last year thanks to the strict protection measures.

Meanwhile, every year, millions of birds travel many kilometers for reasons such as food and climatic conditions after the breeding season. As Türkiye is located on the Mediterranean-Black Sea route, it serves as a land bridge for migratory bird species.

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks provided local media with striking information about studies on these migratory birds and their results.

Officials stated that in Türkiye, where bird ringing has an important place in ornithology research, there are four stations where ringing studies are carried out during spring and fall migration periods. The ringing method mainly investigates the migration of birds (migration strategies, accommodation, breeding areas, migration calendars, physiology) and their population dynamics.

The results of the studies show that 27,780 birds were ringed in 2022, and feedback data from 35 birds from 15 different species were obtained.

It was reported to local media that the oldest feedback belongs to a black-backed gull ringed in Finland 10 years ago. This gull was seen alive 10 years later in Türkiye, 2,809 kilometers away from the point where it was first ringed.

WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

    Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

  2. Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

    Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

  3. Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

    Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

  4. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

  5. Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

    Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia
Recommended
Local dishes promoted in ‘Turkish Cuisine Week‘

Local dishes promoted in ‘Turkish Cuisine Week‘
Hevsel Gardens’ biodiversity to be documented

Hevsel Gardens’ biodiversity to be documented
Ergene River critically polluted: Report

Ergene River critically polluted: Report
Beekeeper uses ‘cannon sound device’ to keep bears away

Beekeeper uses ‘cannon sound device’ to keep bears away
Ship hosting quake survivors completes mission

Ship hosting quake survivors completes mission
Farmer irrigates crops with solar power

Farmer irrigates crops with solar power
WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

President Joe Biden said Friday that Democratic and Republican negotiators were on the verge of resolving a debt ceiling standoff, as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic US default was pushed back to June 5.
ECONOMY Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution have announced they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”