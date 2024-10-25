Gaziantep's pistachios earn 2nd place on renowned gastronomy list

GAZİANTEP
A Croatia-based food information platform has awarded Gaziantep’s renowned pistachios the second place in its international gastronomy list covering top 10 nuts worldwide.

The TasteAtlas platform offers details on regional cuisine, beverages and dining establishments across the world.

Providing information on the southern province of Gaziantep’s pistachios – referred to as "green gold" in southeastern Anatolia – the platform highlighted the prominent use of the renowned nut in the production of baklava, one of the most well-known Turkish delicacies.

“TasteAtlas, a platform that presents the nations’ geographically indicated items to a wider audience, has granted Antep pistachios the title of ‘second greatest nut in the world’ with votes from a large number of users and reviewers. First place was, of course, our right, but let's hope to see each other in 2025,” said Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin on social media platform X.

Greece’s “fystiki aeginas” has earned first place on the list.

Holding a great significance for Türkiye’s economy, pistachio exports to 96 different countries generated nearly $152 million in revenue for the country in 2023.

In harmony with this great development, landowners in Gaziantep have been taking unprecedented security measures in recent years to protect their valuable pistachio crops against theft during the harvest periods.

This approach involves round-the-clock surveillance by guards throughout the three-month period from the nut's maturation to the harvest.

