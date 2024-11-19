Gaziantep Castle will open for visitors at the end of the year

Gaziantep Castle will open for visitors at the end of the year

GAZİANTEP
Gaziantep Castle will open for visitors at the end of the year

Gaziantep Castle, severely damaged in the devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, is set to reopen to visitors by the end of the year following extensive reinforcement and restoration efforts.

The castle, one of the city's iconic landmarks built in the sixth century, witnessed many historical events during the Byzantine, Mamluk and Dulkadirid periods, as well as the War of Independence.

Some parts of the castle were damaged during the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes. Restoration efforts initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in May 2023 have completed the works on the castle's bastions and rampart walls.

Following the landscaping around the castle, it is planned to reopen to visitors at the end of the year.

Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak said that restoration work on 11 bastions and rampart walls had been completed.

Stating that they plan to finish all work at the castle by the end of the year, Çomak said: "Reinforcement work has also been carried out. Some collapsed sections were renewed. Usable stones were separated and reused, while unusable ones were replaced. If no setbacks occur, Gaziantep Castle will meet its visitors in 2025. Following the renewal of the walking paths under the supervision of our ministry, it will be reopened. We have very little work left. Over 90 percent of the work has been completed."

Kemal Yenmez, director of the provincial survey and monuments directorate, also emphasized that Gaziantep Castle is one of the city's iconic landmarks and stated that they aim to complete the works in a short time.

Noting that work would also be carried out on the slopes of the castle, Yenmez said: "We will carry out our work on the slopes of the castle in a way that does not hinder tourists. It will regain its old grandeur, even surpassing it. We have further organized its surroundings and taken all measures to ensure it does not suffer damage in such a disaster again. We have made it capable of withstanding such an earthquake. We went down to the foundations of the rampart walls and even strengthened the foundations. Since the castle is located on a mound, we used georadar scans to detect fractures in the ground and reinforced the rampart bases with ground injection to lift the castle. From now on, we believe such damage will not occur in a similar earthquake."

february 6,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Star power fails to perk up Frances premiere wine auction

Star power fails to perk up France's premiere wine auction
Monumental fountain restored in Sagalassos

Monumental fountain restored in Sagalassos
Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes

Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes
Figurines found around ancient hippodrome

Figurines found around ancient hippodrome
Pioneering Turkish Sumerologist dies aged 110

Pioneering Turkish Sumerologist dies aged 110
Pompeii rejects mass tourism with daily visitor limit

Pompeii rejects 'mass tourism' with daily visitor limit
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿