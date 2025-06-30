Gazi Race once again blends rivalry, elegance in 99th edition

ISTANBUL

The Gazi Race was run for the 99th time on June 29 at Istanbul’s renowned Veliefendi Race Course, once again celebrating the tradition, pageantry and passion surrounding the most prestigious event in Turkish horse racing.

Organized in honor of Türkiye’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the race features top three-year-old thoroughbreds competing for national pride.

This year’s race was won by “Cutha,” ridden by jockey Ahmet Çelik, who secured his eighth career victory in the event.

Çelik previously made history by winning the race seven years in a row and now moves one step closer to equaling the all-time record of nine wins, held by legendary jockey Mümin Çılgın.

Alongside the symbolic significance, the race also brought a substantial financial reward. The owner of “Cutha” received a total prize of over 46 million Turkish Liras (around $1.2 million).

Speaking after the race, jockey Çelik said that this victory was “written on our foreheads.”

"There was a last-minute change and this horse was meant for me,” he said. “Winning this race in the name of our great leader for the eighth time is a great honor.”

Beyond the race itself, the event once again attracted attention for its elegance and cultural significance.

Female attendees in particular stood out with their chic outfits and hats, upholding a long-standing tradition of style at the racecourse.

Sibel Taşçıoğlu, an actress and voice artist, voiced her excitement ahead of the match, stating, “This isn’t just a race, it’s a deep-rooted tradition with a unique spirit. I’m so happy to be here.”

Ceren Benderlioğlu, another Turkish actress, highlighted the emotional resonance of the event.

“We’re here to represent our founder for the 99th time. I didn’t expect the atmosphere to be this powerful."