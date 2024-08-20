Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 12

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 12

GAZA STRIP
Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 12

Palestinians carry their children as they flee after an Israeli strike on a school, housing displaced Palestinians, in the Rimal neighbourhood of central Gaza City on Aug. 20, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a school that shelters displaced people in Gaza City, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Several other people were injured in the attack that targeted the Mustafa Hafez School in the al-Rimal neighborhood, western Gaza City, which shelters hundreds of displaced people, medical sources told Anadolu.

The strike has caused the collapse of one of the school's buildings that housed some 700 displaced civilians, eyewitnesses said.

Civil defense teams are still struggling to recover the victims from under the rubble of the destroyed building, they said.

Tuesday’s attack was the eighth to have targeted schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza since early August, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has killed over 40,170 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 92,740 since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

    Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

  2. Hamas, Islamic Jihad set conditions for agreement with Israel

    Hamas, Islamic Jihad set conditions for agreement with Israel

  3. Delon's dog saved from euthanasia, Bardot Foundation says

    Delon's dog saved from euthanasia, Bardot Foundation says

  4. Traces of 3,750-year-old trade discovered in Anatolia

    Traces of 3,750-year-old trade discovered in Anatolia

  5. World's oldest person dies in Spain at 117

    World's oldest person dies in Spain at 117
Recommended
Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency
Hamas, Islamic Jihad set conditions for agreement with Israel

Hamas, Islamic Jihad set conditions for agreement with Israel
Russia-China partnership yielding results, Putin says

Russia-China partnership 'yielding results', Putin says
Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east

Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east
VP pick Tim Walz lauds Kamala Harris at Democratic convention

VP pick Tim Walz lauds Kamala Harris at Democratic convention
Israel kills top Fatah commander as Gaza truce talks stumble

Israel kills top Fatah commander as Gaza truce talks stumble
Thailand reports suspected case of new mpox strain

Thailand reports suspected case of new mpox strain
WORLD Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported on Wednesday that while the risk of mpox virus remains low in Europe, there could be an increase in imported cases.
ECONOMY Vacation trends shift as cultural, nature tours surge in popularity

Vacation trends shift as cultural, nature tours surge in popularity

Preferences have changed during this summer vacation due to both high hotel prices and climate conditions.
SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿