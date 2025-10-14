No turning back from peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the declarations signed at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit as a binding commitment to history, emphasizing Türkiye's resolve to support Gaza's reconstruction and a lasting ceasefire while warning Israel against any violations.

Speaking to journalists on his return flight from Egypt on Tuesday, Erdoğan highlighted the summit's role in marking a turning point for Middle East peace.

He joined U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in signing the "Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity," which pledges collective efforts to end suffering in Gaza and foster regional stability.

"These signatures are not just symbolic—they mark our commitment to peace as a part of history," Erdoğan said.

He stressed that the accord recognizes the need for diplomacy over conflict, condemns extremism, and commits to protecting cultural heritage in the region.

Erdoğan reiterated that the only viable solution to the Palestinian issue remains an independent, sovereign state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"We will continue to work decisively for this," he added, noting the ceasefire as a step forward but not a full resolution.

On Gaza's dire conditions, Erdoğan called reconstruction "of utmost importance," warning that the enclave has turned into a massive rubble heap with no homes, hospitals, or schools left standing.

"We will work tirelessly to meet the shelter needs of Gazans before winter arrives," he vowed.

Türkiye has already delivered significant aid, with around 350 humanitarian trucks entering Gaza in recent days, Erdoğan reported.

The Hamas-Israel agreement envisions at least 600 trucks daily, and he urged broader international involvement.

"Regarding Gaza reconstruction, Türkiye is calling for support from all—from the Gulf countries to the United States and Europe."

Erdoğan also emphasized preventing the world from forgetting the "Gaza genocide."

"We must continue efforts to ensure that the Gaza genocide is not forgotten," he said, praising global solidarity and urging sustained pressure to hold those responsible accountable.

Turning to diplomacy, Erdoğan praised his collaboration with Trump.

"The diplomacy we have established with President Trump is extremely important, and we will continue it with the same sensitivity," he stated.

He expressed confidence in Trump's role as a key enforcer of the ceasefire, adding that contacts at all levels would persist to maintain peace.

Erdoğan voiced enthusiasm for establishing a peace order in Gaza.

"Türkiye is highly enthusiastic about the establishment of a peace order in Gaza," he said, detailing ongoing coordination through agencies like AFAD, TIKA, and the Turkish Red Crescent.

"Türkiye stands ready to treat wounded Gazans in its hospitals and deploy containers for temporary housing."

Addressing Israel's track record, Erdoğan cautioned against potential breaches.

"Israel's record on ceasefire violations is poor. This makes us more cautious and meticulous," he said.

"If it returns to genocide, Israel knows the cost will be heavy."

On Syria, Erdoğan linked regional stability to the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with Damascus.

"The rapid integration of Syrian Democratic Forces with Syria will also accelerate Syria's development initiatives," he noted.

Türkiye continues to warn the SDF against "wrong paths" and to support Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

Erdoğan affirmed ongoing comprehensive contacts with Syria across all levels, expressing support for President Ahmed al-Sharaa's inclusive approach.

He warned that those seeking to fragment Syria serve no group's interests, reiterating that aligning with Ankara and Damascus leads to gains.

The president offered condolences for Qatari officials killed in a traffic accident en route to the summit preparations, wishing the event brings benefits to the region.