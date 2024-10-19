Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

GAZA STRIP
Health authorities in Gaza said Israeli forces surrounded and shelled the Indonesian Hospital in the territory's northern town of Beit Lahia at dawn on Saturday.

"Israeli tanks have completely surrounded the hospital, cut off electricity and shelled the hospital, targeting the second and third floors with artillery," said the facility's director, Marwan Sultan.

"There are serious risks to medical staff and patients."

In a statement, Gaza's health ministry also said Israel had targeted the upper floors, adding there were "more than 40 patients and wounded in addition to the medical staff" present.

"Heavy gunfire" towards the hospital and its courtyard had sparked a "state of great panic" among patients and staff, it added.

Israel launched a new offensive in northern Gaza earlier this month, saying it was targeting Hamas fighters who were regrouping there.

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike the night before in nearby Jabalia killed 33 people.

The U.N. humanitarian affairs agency on Friday continued "to sound the alarm about the increasingly dire and dangerous situation that civilians in northern Gaza are facing. Families there are trying to survive in atrocious conditions, under heavy bombardment."

