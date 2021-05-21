Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

ISTANBUL

Fuel prices across Turkey rose significantly, prompted by a rise in special consumption tax (SCT), according to an industrial group.

The price of a liter of gasoline in Istanbul rose from 7.18 Turkish Liras ($0.86) to 7.73 liras ($0.93), the Energy Oil Gas Refueling Stations Employers’ Union (EPGİS) said yesterday. In Ankara, one-liter gasoline price rose from 7.25 liras ($0.87) to 7.80 liras ($0.93).

Fuel prices in Turkey vary slightly depending on location and the suppliers.

Turkey raised the SCT on some gasoline and diesel oil types, liquefied petroleum gas, propane and butane by between 54-189 percent, prompting hikes in pump prices.

The tax on 95 octane petrol was raised to 1.3313 liras per liter from 0.8652 and to 1.5836 liras from 1.0283 liras on 98 octane petrol, the country’s Official Gazette said.

The tax on diesel oil was raised to 1.2931 from 0.7253 liras per liter and to 0.8107 liras from 0.2810 for LPG.