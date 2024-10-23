Gas explosion in northwestern city kills 1, injures 8

KOCAELİ

One person has died and eight others were injured in a natural gas explosion at a home in the northwestern province of Kocaeli's Gebze district.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the building where it occurred, as well as to three neighboring structures. Debris from the collapse also damaged several cars.

Günay Ergen, 65, was caught in the blast as he was on his way to a mosque, local media reported. He succumbed to his injuries despite extensive medical intervention.

The other injured individuals, rescued from the building by firefighters, were also taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Along with medical, firefighting and disaster and emergency teams, natural gas company officials were also dispatched to the scene following the incident, Kocaeli Governor İlhami Aktaş said.

One of the injured is in critical condition, Aktaş noted, adding that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.