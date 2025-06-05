Gamers get hold of Nintendo's hotly awaited Switch 2

TOKYO

Gamers on Thursday finally got their hands on Nintendo's new Switch 2 console, which could score record early sales for the Japanese "Super Mario" creator.

Featuring a bigger screen and more processing power, the device is an upgrade to the Switch.

The original Switch has sold 152 million units since its 2017 release, making it the third best-selling console ever.

Serkan Toto from Tokyo consultancy Kantan Games said he "would not be surprised to see Switch 2 breaking sales records in the next weeks and months."

In Japan, Nintendo's online store had 2.2 million pre-order applications for the Switch 2, an "insane number the industry has never seen before," Toto told AFP.

The Switch 2 has eight times the memory of the first Switch.

Nintendo has its work cut out to match the overall success of the original, however.

Challenges include uncertainty over U.S. trade tariffs and whether it can convince enough people to pay the high price for its new device.

The Switch 2 costs $449.99 in the United States, more than the original's launch price of $299.99.

New Switch 2 games such as "Donkey Kong Bananza" and "Mario Kart World" are also more expensive than existing titles.

Retailers in the United States, Europe and other major markets are gearing up for a rush of excited fans, with some stores opening at midnight to welcome them.

Supply pressures have forced some retailers to cancel orders, with Britain's Game saying it is "working hard to reinstate as many affected pre-orders as possible".

Nintendo forecasts it will ship 15 million Switch 2 consoles in the current financial year, roughly equal to the original console in the same period after its release.