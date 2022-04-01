’Game of Thrones’ prequel to hit screens in August

  • April 01 2022 07:00:00

’Game of Thrones’ prequel to hit screens in August

NEW YORK
’Game of Thrones’ prequel to hit screens in August

“House of the Dragon,” the new HBO series set 200 years before the events of the mega-hit show “Game of Thrones” will premiere on August 21, the network announced on March 30.

The 10-episode drama series debuts Sunday, August 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in the United States and in other countries where the WarnerMedia platform is available, a statement said.

“House of the Dragon” is based on the book “Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin and tells the story of the Targaryen family -- relatives of a key “Game of Thrones” character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Stars of the new series include Emma D’Arcy of “Wanderlust”, Matt Smith of “Doctor Who” and “The Crown”, Rhys Ifans from “The King’s Man” and “Spiderman” and Olivia Cooke, known for appearances in “Bates Motel and “Ready Player One.”

A global success that commanded legions of fans and was showered with awards, “Game of Thrones” made television series history with its mix of fantasy and medieval worlds over eight seasons that aired from 2011 to 2019, though the show’s non-stop sex and gore also sparked controversy.

The new show’s release date gives HBO the jump on rival streamer Amazon’s release of its big-budget fantasy series adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga “The Lord of the Rings,” scheduled for a Sept. 2 debut.

ARTS & LIFE The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

    Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

  2. April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

    April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

  3. Restoration of 2,500-year-old Serpent Column starts

    Restoration of 2,500-year-old Serpent Column starts

  4. Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM

    Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM

  5. Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut

    Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut
Recommended
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Astronomers discover farthest star yet

Astronomers discover farthest star yet
’Things you never learn in school’: Croatia’s cannabis museum

’Things you never learn in school’: Croatia’s cannabis museum
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor
Oscar wins for ’CODA’ bring tears, elation to Deaf community

Oscar wins for ’CODA’ bring tears, elation to Deaf community
Giant ice volcanoes identified on Pluto

Giant ice volcanoes identified on Pluto
WORLD 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, setting off a gunbattle in which a Palestinian teenager was killed and several others were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

ECONOMY Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Turkey’s exports increased by 25.4 percent in February from the same month of 2021 to stand at $20 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

The 68th Gillette-Milliyet Athletes of the Year Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Istanbul on March 30, with Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz receiving the “Athlete of the Year” award.