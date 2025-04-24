Gallipoli hosts int’l events on 110th anniversary of ground battles

ÇANAKKALE

Çanakkale’s Gallipoli welcomed guests from around the world for international ceremonies marking the 110th anniversary of the World War I land battles on April 24, with the U.K.’s Princess Anne also arriving in the northwestern province to attend the events.

Marking one of the most significant chapters of World War I, the Gallipoli Campaign served as a turnaround in favor of the Turks fighting against the then Allied Forces.

Every year, scores of people from all around the country and the globe visit the site to mark the anniversary of the battles, which led to the fatalities of thousands of Turkish and European soldiers, as well as Australians and New Zealanders — referred to as Anzac troops.

Speaking on behalf of the Allied nations at the ceremony, Princess Anne expressed her gratitude to the Turkish people for their warm hospitality.

“With the lessons of the past, it is our duty to carry the flag of remembrance to future generations. We must together honor all who fought and strive for a better world where the need for war is lessened,” she said in her remarks.

Princess Anne also paid tribute to the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, highlighting how his leadership during the Gallipoli campaign shaped him into both a military commander and a statesman.

Princess Anne arrived in Çanakkale for the special occasion on the evening of April 23, accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence. The royal couple was welcomed at Çanakkale Airport by several officials, including Governor Ömer Toraman and Gallipoli’s historical site director İsmail Kaşdemir.

Speaking to the press, Kaşdemir said this year’s events are witnessing strong international participation, with delegations arriving from the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and other countries, as well as visitors from across Türkiye.

“We are, as the directorate, once again paying tribute to those who made Gallipoli unpassable, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, our commanders, heroic soldiers and martyrs,” he said.

Days before the commemorative ceremonies, final arrangements had been completed at key sites across the peninsula, including the landmark Martyrs’ Memorial, the British and French memorials and Anzac Cove.

Kaşdemir emphasized Gallipoli’s role as a global site of remembrance and peace, noting that they seek to make Gallipoli “a place where Turkish citizens and thousands of international visitors come together to remember, to reflect and to honor.”

The second part of the events is scheduled for April 25, which is also recognized as Anzac Day in Australia — a significant national holiday honoring the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who fought and fell in battle.