Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

  • September 25 2020 09:30:00

Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Turkey's Galatasaray qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff round, beating Croatia's Hajduk Split 2-0 on Sept. 24. 

The first half of the game ended with a goalless draw at the Türk Telekom Stadium.

In the 57th minute, Galatasaray's Sofiane Feghouli netted a goal, but this was disallowed due to an offside call.

The Lions' Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda found a goal with a close-range finish, making it 1-0 in the 77th minute.

In the 86th minute, Dutch forward Ryan Babel doubled the gap for the Istanbul side.

With this win, Galatasaray secured a spot in the playoff round as they will face the winner of the Willem II - Glasgow Rangers game.

Beşiktaş eliminated from Europa League on penalties

Beşiktaş were stunned on Sept. 24 by Rio Ave in the UEFA Europa League as the Portuguese club beat the Black Eagles in the third qualifying round on penalties.

Beşiktaş led the match in the 15th minute, as Turkish forward GüvenYalçın netted against Rio Ave at Vodafone Park, Istanbul.

The Black Eagles were unable to secure the lead as the visitors pulled the level in the 85th minute.

Bruno Moreira scored the late equalizer with header.

In the extra time, none of the teams could score the winning goal as the match went to penalties.

Beşiktaş's Bernard Mensah and Gokhan Tore scored the penalties, but Welinton Souza Silva and Cyle Larin missed from the white spot.

Rio Ave were flawless in scoring all four penalty kicks.

With a 4-2 win at the penalty shoot-out, the Portuguese team were
 through the Europa League playoffs.

So, Beşiktaş have been eliminated from the European campaign.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  2. Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

    Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

  3. Turkey convenes top security board after Ankara-Athens deal for talks

    Turkey convenes top security board after Ankara-Athens deal for talks

  4. Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

    Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

  5. 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul
Recommended
Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open
Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig
‘Fancy women bikers’ ride alone this year due to pandemic

‘Fancy women bikers’ ride alone this year due to pandemic
Galatasaray beat reigning champions Başakşehir 2-0

Galatasaray beat reigning champions Başakşehir 2-0

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race
Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor
WORLD US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares

US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million on Sept. 24- more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally.      
ECONOMY Turkey should ensure full market confidence: TÜSİAD head

Turkey should ensure full market confidence: TÜSİAD head

The head of a major business association in Turkey praised the country's Central Bank for recent measures, especially its interest rate hike on Sept. 24, urging measures to "ensure full market confidence."
SPORTS Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Turkey's Galatasaray qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff round, beating Croatia's Hajduk Split 2-0 on Sept. 24. 