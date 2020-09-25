Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Galatasaray qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff round, beating Croatia's Hajduk Split 2-0 on Sept. 24.

The first half of the game ended with a goalless draw at the Türk Telekom Stadium.

In the 57th minute, Galatasaray's Sofiane Feghouli netted a goal, but this was disallowed due to an offside call.

The Lions' Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda found a goal with a close-range finish, making it 1-0 in the 77th minute.

In the 86th minute, Dutch forward Ryan Babel doubled the gap for the Istanbul side.

With this win, Galatasaray secured a spot in the playoff round as they will face the winner of the Willem II - Glasgow Rangers game.

Beşiktaş eliminated from Europa League on penalties



Beşiktaş were stunned on Sept. 24 by Rio Ave in the UEFA Europa League as the Portuguese club beat the Black Eagles in the third qualifying round on penalties.

Beşiktaş led the match in the 15th minute, as Turkish forward GüvenYalçın netted against Rio Ave at Vodafone Park, Istanbul.

The Black Eagles were unable to secure the lead as the visitors pulled the level in the 85th minute.

Bruno Moreira scored the late equalizer with header.

In the extra time, none of the teams could score the winning goal as the match went to penalties.

Beşiktaş's Bernard Mensah and Gokhan Tore scored the penalties, but Welinton Souza Silva and Cyle Larin missed from the white spot.

Rio Ave were flawless in scoring all four penalty kicks.

With a 4-2 win at the penalty shoot-out, the Portuguese team were

through the Europa League playoffs.

So, Beşiktaş have been eliminated from the European campaign.