Galatasaray get 2-0 road victory over Gençlerbirliği

  • May 03 2021 08:58:30

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray claimed a 2-0 away win against Gençlerbirliği on May 2 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.

Playing in Ankara's Eryaman stadium, Galatasaray's Halil Dervişoülu fired a classy long-shot to break the deadlock in the 44th minute.

The Istanbul football club doubled the gap when Emre Akbaba made a close-range finish in minute 53.

Galatasaray made it 3-0 in minute 65 but the goal was ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Akbaba was the scorer but before his goal, Dutch striker Ryan Babel, who assisted him, was found to have touched the ball with his arm.

With this victory, the second-place Galatasaray increased their points to 75 after 37 games.

Having 81 points, Beşiktaş edged closer to the Süper Lig title with a victory against Atakaş Hatayspor on Saturday, while Fenerbahçe collected 73 points with a game in hand.

