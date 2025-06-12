Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.

The 29-year-old arrived in Istanbul on June 12 ahead of signing a contract with the Istanbul club.

The Süper Lig champion posted photos on its social media of Sane wearing a Galatasaray scarf on his arrival at Atatürk Airport, saying it has "started transfer talks" with the German.

Over 1 million supporters tuned in to a live broadcast on Galatasaray's YouTube channel on June 11 of a flight-tracker showing Sane's plane arriving in the city.

Sane, who joined Bayern Munich on a five-year deal from Manchester City in 2020, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of June.

According to reports in the Turkish media, Sane signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray with an annual wage of around 10 million euros ($11.5 million).

Sane began his career at Schalke before a four-year stint at Manchester City.

He won two Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola in England before moving to Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of 60 million euros.

In Germany, he made 220 appearances throughout and scored 61 goals and provided 55 assists.

Last season, Sane made 45 appearances in all competitions, but only started 25 games, registering 13 goals and six assists.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray is also keen to keep Victor Osimhen in its squad for the next season.

The Nigerian star, who played 41 games for the Istanbul club last season on loan from Napoli and scored 37 goals, is also linked to a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Galatasaray has offered a annual wage of 20 million euros ($23 million) to the 26-year-old striker as it aims for success in the Champions League next season.