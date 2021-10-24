Galatasaray beats Anadolu Efes in Turkish Basketball Süper Lig

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray defeated Anadolu Efes 92-85 in the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig round 5 game on Oct. 23.

The latest champions, Anadolu Efes, finished the first half leading 51-45 against the Lions at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul.

But the Yellow Reds' players did not give up and stayed persistent till the end.

DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell's 27 points, Melo Trimble's 22 points and Dee Bost's triple-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists carried Galatasaray to the victory.

Rodrigue Beaubois' 22 points and Shane Larkin's 20 points were not enough for Efes to win the match.

Galatasaray are placed 6th in the league, while Anadolu Efes are at the 5th spot. Both teams have won three games each.