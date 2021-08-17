Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray beat GZT Giresunspor 2-0 in a Aug. 16 Turkish Süper Lig match to make a good start to the 2021-22 football season.

But the game saw a rare incident on football pitches as Galatasaray's Brazilian central defender Marcao headbutted and punched his teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the second half, which led to a straight red card for Marcao over the violent act.

Visitors Galatasaray took the lead in the 31st minute as Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne had an easy chance to score following a rebound by Okan Kocuk.

Galatasaray's Sofiane Feghouli had an attempt after a through ball, but it was parried by Kocuk. Diagne ran towards the ball and put it into the net.

In the 37th minute, Galatasaray right back Sacha Boey was fouled in the area as a penalty was given to Galatasaray. Kocuk saved Diagne's shot.

Galatasaray were awarded another penalty near the end of the first half.

The referee pointed to the white spot after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) check.

Giresunspor's Hüsamettin Tut was shown a red card after his foul on Diagne in the area.

Romanian midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau converted the penalty successfully for Galatasaray as the Lions led the first half 2-0.

In the 63rd minute, Galatasaray were down to 10 men. The Istanbul club's Marcao suddenly ran towards Turkish winger Aktürkoğlu to headbutt and punch him.

After a VAR review, Marcao was brandished a red card.

The red card disrupted Galatasaray’s momentum during the match but the Lions secured the 2-0 victory.

Trabzonspor whip Malatyaspor

Meanwhile a rampant Trabzonspor hammered Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor 5-1 on Monday.

Anastasios Bakasetas, Anthony Nwakaeme, Gervinho, Marek Hamsik and Djaniny were the scorers for the Black Sea club.

Malatyaspor's only goal was netted by Adem Büyük.

This was the first week's highest scoring game in the Süper Lig, so Trabzonspor topped the standings.

Malatyaspor bottomed the league table after the heavy defeat.