Galata Tower reopens to visitors

ISTANBUL

Istanbul's iconic Galata Tower has completed its restoration and will welcome visitors on May 25.

The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums highlighted in a statement on its social media account that they reorganized the Galata Tower after restoration efforts to accommodate migratory swifts and visitors while preserving cultural heritage.

Academicians who are experts in their fields supervised the use of modern technologies in the restoration works prepared in accordance with the technical analyses and georadar reports on reinforced concrete structures added between 1964 and 1967.

On Feb. 23, the entire historical building was closed to visitors within the scope of exterior repairs and earthquake reinforcement work.

The 674-year-old tower underwent extensive restoration, including that of its 270-kilogram copper spire.

Starting May 25th, Galata Tower will resume welcoming visitors, and as a part of the visitor management plan, access will be regulated, allowing a maximum of 100 individuals per hour.