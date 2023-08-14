Galata Bridge closed to traffic for strengthening works

ISTANBUL

As the threat of an impending earthquake of magnitude 7 or above looms over Istanbul and with authorities expediting works to make the city earthquake resistant, the iconic Galata Bridge in Istanbul has been closed to traffic for about 40 days to conduct structural strengthening works.

Istanbul Municipality recently announced that the Galata Bridge, which also has a tram line passing across it, will be prepared for the Istanbul earthquake with joint replacement and asphalt renewal work to be carried out 29 years after the bridge was first built.

Within the scope of the maintenance works, the direction from Karaköy to Eminönü on the bridge is closed to traffic in the first phase.

While it is planned to close the opposite route in the second phase, traffic flow will be maintained by alternative routes.

Starting at midnight hours of Aug. 13 and lasting for approximately 20 days, in the first phase, vehicles traveling from the Karaköy district to Eminönü are directed to Tersane Street. Transportation will be provided to Eminönü direction via Unkapanı Junction and Ragıp Gümüşpala Street as well.

During the second phase of the works, vehicles going from Eminönü to Karaköy will be directed to Ragıp Gümüşpala Street. Following the Unkapanı Junction, transportation will be provided to Karaköy direction via Atatürk Bridge and Tersane Street.

A notification text message was also sent to the tradesmen operating around the region the day before the historic bridge’s closure.

While tram services are not affected by the works, buses passing by the bridge are operating on temporary routes.