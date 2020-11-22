G20 summit can be critical in curbing pandemic's fallout: Erdoğan

G20 summit can be critical in curbing pandemic's fallout: Erdoğan

Decisions taken at this year’s G20 summit will prove decisive in global efforts to curb the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and in meeting the world’s expectations from the bloc, Turkey’s president said on Nov. 21.

“The decisions to be taken at the Riyadh summit will be determining in not only alleviating the negative impacts of the pandemic but also in meeting the expectations from the G20,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message shared on the G20 Saudi Arabia Twitter account.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia, this year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit kicked off online on Nov. 21 due to the pandemic.

Pointing to the pandemic’s “tremendous effect” on all aspects of human life, Erdoğan said: “The pandemic has also reminded us all once again that we are members of the great family of mankind regardless of religion, language, region, and race.”

He said Turkey has extended a helping hand to 156 countries and nine international organizations in the fight against the pandemic, as well as meeting the needs of its own people.

“I believe that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the responsibility and importance of G20, which brings together the largest economies of the world under the same roof,” Erdoğan said.

“I hope the G20 Leaders’ Summit, held at a time when we better understand the value of global cooperation in the face of a global problem, will be auspicious for our countries and the entire humanity.”

He also thanked the Saudi king and authorities in the country for their “successful term presidency despite challenging conditions of the pandemic.”

