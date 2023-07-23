G20 energy ministers fail to agree on fossil fuels roadmap

G20 energy ministers fail to agree on fossil fuels roadmap

NEW DELHI
G20 energy ministers fail to agree on fossil fuels roadmap

Energy ministers from the group of 20 nations meeting in India have failed to agree on a roadmap to phase down the use of fossil fuels in the global energy mix.

A final statement on July 22 after the meeting did not even mention coal, a major contributor to global warming.

The dirty fuel is also a key energy source for many developing economies such as India - the world's most-populous country - and China, the world's second-largest economy.

It came despite G7 leaders agreeing in Hiroshima in May to "accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels".

Explaining the stalemate, G20 president India said that some members had emphasised the importance of seeking a "phase down of unabated fossil fuels, in line with different national circumstances".

But "others had different views on the matter that abatement and removal technologies will address such concerns," it added.

A coalition of key EU economies - including Germany and France - and some of the most vulnerable island states last week urged the G20 to accelerate plans to reach net zero emissions and phase out fossil fuels, adding: "Humankind cannot afford to delay".

They called for greenhouse gas emissions to peak by 2025 at the latest and be cut by 43 percent by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, in line with recent updates from UN climate experts.

But many developing economies argue that the developed West must pay more as a legacy polluter and greenhouse contributor.

They insist that any transition needs huge capital and new technology, while giving up on polluting fuels without affordable alternatives will condemn their huge populations to poverty.

A report prepared for its G20 presidency estimated the cost of the energy transition at $4 trillion a year and emphasised the importance of low-cost financing for developing countries and technology transfers - a key demand of New Delhi's.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye working for Russias return to grain deal negotiations

Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

    Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

  2. Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

    Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

  3. Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

    Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

  4. Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

    Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

  5. Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

    Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
Recommended
Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
Sri Lanka may allow Indian rupee to be used in local transactions

Sri Lanka may allow Indian rupee to be used in local transactions
Türkiye committed to combating global money laundering: Şimşek

Türkiye committed to combating global money laundering: Şimşek
Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye
Limak, Alpha Dhabi sign MoU

Limak, Alpha Dhabi sign MoU
Google testing AI news writing tool

Google testing AI news writing tool
WORLD Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodians voted Sunday in an election that long-time leader Hun Sen is all but guaranteed to win as he looks to secure his legacy by handing the reins to his eldest son.

ECONOMY Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon has said it will invest $120 million to build a satellite construction facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, as part of its plans to launch a space internet service to rival SpaceX's Starlink.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.