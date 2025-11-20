G20 billionaires could end world poverty in a year: Oxfam

LONDON
G20 billionaires could end world poverty in a year: Oxfam

Billionaires in the world's leading economies made $2.2 trillion last year, which would have been enough to lift all the world's poor out of poverty, global campaign group Oxfam said on Nov. 20.

The charity urged this weekend's summit of the powerful G20 group of major economies to back initiatives by the host, South Africa, to address massive global wealth inequality and the debt undermining developing countries.

Billionaires in the 19 countries that are part of the grouping made $2.2 trillion last year as their combined wealth grew to $15.6 trillion dollars, it said.

"The annual cost to lift up the 3.8 billion people who currently live below the poverty line is $1.65 trillion," it said in a statement.

Oxfam backed a recommendation that South Africa will present to the Nov. 22-23 summit for the establishment of an international panel to tackle inequality in the same way the U.N.'s IPCC works on the threat from global warming.

Calling for action on debt, Oxfam said 3.4 billion people live in countries that spend more on interest repayments than on education or health.

The G20 includes 19 countries as well as the European Union and African Union, which together represent 85 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world population.

South Africa hopes its summit, the first G20 in Africa, will advance issues facing the continent and developing countries in the "Global South" before the rotating presidency is handed to the U.S. for 2026.

