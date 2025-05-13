Future jockeys undergo rigorous training in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
The Türkiye Jockey Club’s (TJK) Ekrem Kurt Apprentice Training Center, located in the heart of Istanbul, is shaping the future stars of horse racing through a demanding three-year education program.

Young hopefuls, aged between 13 and 16, travel from all across Türkiye to pursue their dream of becoming professional jockeys. For these teenagers, the journey begins with a series of physical fitness tests, written exams and interviews. Those who succeed earn a full scholarship to the program, which offers academic learning with hands-on training.

To be eligible, applicants must not have turned 17 by Jan. 1, must have completed at least the 8th grade, weigh between 30 and 45 kilograms, and be between 130 and 165 centimeters in height.

Those admitted continue their high school education through open learning while living on-site. Currently, 38 students live and train at the boarding facility, where discipline is a central pillar of the curriculum.

The training extends far beyond riding. Students are taught life skills such as etiquette, personal finance, proper table manners and fair play principles. English is a daily requirement, preparing them for opportunities abroad, including international racing circuits.

The days begin before sunrise with stable chores, including the care and feeding of horses — many of which were gifted by owners following championship wins for educational use.

Nutrition is tightly monitored, with meal plans overseen by dietitians to ensure the students maintain peak physical condition. Some even receive personalized menus tailored to their developmental needs.

After breakfast, students attend theoretical classes followed by physical training sessions, simulator practice and, of course, horseback riding.

Riding sessions are among the most cherished parts of the day. Wearing uniforms labeled with their names, students don headset radios to receive real-time instructions from coaches while riding.

Each apprentice is responsible for grooming and preparing their assigned horse, fostering a close bond between rider and animal.

Once ready, they ride in formation onto the famed Veliefendi Racecourse — Türkiye’s oldest and most prestigious horse racing venue —accompanied by instructors in a nearby vehicle, guiding them over the radio.

After their lessons, apprentices care for their horses and wind down with recreational activities before retiring early to rest.

“Graduates can compete globally with licenses issued by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry. They can quite literally travel the world on horseback,” Center Director Zeynep Haldan Postalcı said.

Postalcı encouraged aspiring jockeys, regardless of gender, to apply online by May 31.

 

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
