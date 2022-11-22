Funerals for two terror victims held

Funerals for two terror victims held

GAZİANTEP
Funerals for two terror victims held

Funeral ceremonies for the two victims of the rocket attacks in the southeastern province of Gaziantep’s Karkamış district were held in the same province on Nov. 22.

Five-year-old Hasan Karataş and teacher Ayşenur Alkan were killed by the rockets launched from the Syrian side by the PKK terrorists on Nov. 21.

“The bottom falls out of our world. God damn all those [terrorists],” said Hasan Karataş, the grandfather of the 5-year-old boy named after him.

According to Alkan’s family, the teacher died while trying save her students amid the attack.

“When one rocket hit the walls of school, she took the students to the basement of the building. She died in the next attack while trying to save them,” local media outlets reported, quoting one of her family members.

Before the funeral services, Turkish army retaliated and hit the PKK sites in northern Syria with howitzer cannons.

The military officials wrote the names of the two terror victims on the cannons before the operation.

funeral ceremony, YPG,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan vows to eradicate roots of terrorism

Erdoğan vows to eradicate roots of terrorism
MOST POPULAR

  1. Roger Waters release a new version of Pink Floyd classic

    Roger Waters release a new version of Pink Floyd classic

  2. New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

    New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

  3. Hot air balloons to be produced in country

    Hot air balloons to be produced in country

  4. Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

    Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

  5. Thai economy sees growth boosted by tourism revival

    Thai economy sees growth boosted by tourism revival
Recommended
Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

Man never gives up his dream of supporting children
Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya

Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya
Lake withdrawal reveals giant microbialites

Lake withdrawal reveals giant microbialites
People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints
‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum

‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum
Influencer girl back to village due to financial problems

Influencer girl back to village due to financial problems
WORLD Colombian government, guerrilla group resume peace talks

Colombian government, guerrilla group resume peace talks

The Colombian government and the South American country’s largest remaining guerrilla group resumed peace talks Monday, breaking a roughly four-year hiatus during which the rebels have expanded the territory where they operate.
ECONOMY New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

Tax thresholds for new vehicles may come into force as of Dec. 1, which can lead to a 7 to 10 percent reduction in prices, local media has reported.

SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.