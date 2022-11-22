Funerals for two terror victims held

GAZİANTEP

Funeral ceremonies for the two victims of the rocket attacks in the southeastern province of Gaziantep’s Karkamış district were held in the same province on Nov. 22.

Five-year-old Hasan Karataş and teacher Ayşenur Alkan were killed by the rockets launched from the Syrian side by the PKK terrorists on Nov. 21.

“The bottom falls out of our world. God damn all those [terrorists],” said Hasan Karataş, the grandfather of the 5-year-old boy named after him.

According to Alkan’s family, the teacher died while trying save her students amid the attack.

“When one rocket hit the walls of school, she took the students to the basement of the building. She died in the next attack while trying to save them,” local media outlets reported, quoting one of her family members.

Before the funeral services, Turkish army retaliated and hit the PKK sites in northern Syria with howitzer cannons.

The military officials wrote the names of the two terror victims on the cannons before the operation.