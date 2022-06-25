Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash

  • June 25 2022 10:17:00

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash

YALOVA
Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash

 A funeral ceremony has been held in the northwestern province of Yalova for the four Eczacıbaşı Holding employees, Altuğ Erbil, Arif Cez, İlker Uçak and Serhat Kenar, who lost their lives in the chopper crash in Italy on June 9.

Eczacıbaşı Holding chairperson Bülent Eczacıbaşı, Eczacıbaşı Holding board members, relatives and colleagues of the four employees attended the funeral on June 24.

“We will overcome these very difficult days with support from each other. We will never forget them, we will always remember them,” Bülent Eczacıbaşı said at the ceremony.

“Please accept my condolences to them and their loved ones, especially their families. I’m sorry for our loss.”

The bodies of Eczacıbaşı Factories Director Altuğ Erbil, Yalova Factory Manager Arif Cez, Investment Projects Manager İlker Uçak and Manisa Factory Production Manager Serhat Kenar were brought to Istanbul Airport from Milan by Turkish Airlines plane late on June 23.

Later, the bodies of Altuğ Erbil, Arif Cez and İlker Uçak were brought to the factory of Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products in Yalova for the ceremony in the morning.

The employees lost their lives in a chopper crash on June 9 in the Apennine Mountains, located between the Tuscany and Emilia Romagna regions of Italy.

