Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal

Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal

ANKARA
Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal

A funeral ceremony was held in Ankara on Feb. 14 for Deniz Baykal, the former Chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), who passed away at the age of 85.

Following the first ceremony at the party headquarters, another one was held at the parliament with the participation of many political leaders including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Baykal passed away at his home in the capital Ankara on Feb. 11.

Born on July 20, 1938, Deniz Baykal was the fourth chairman of the CHP. He served as deputy prime minister between 1995-1996 and participated in many governments as a minister. Baykal was the leader of the CHP between 1992-2010 except for short breaks.

In 2017, Baykal, who was a lawmaker from Antalya province, was hospitalized over a blood clot in a major artery and has had health problems since then.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of our Chairman, a lover of Türkiye and our Republican People’s Party, Antalya MP, our precious elder Deniz Baykal. He left us a life story full of struggles. Condolences to our nation,” CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on Twitter.

TÜRKIYE Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal

Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal
Recommended
Polls should be held on time, no postponement needed: Opposition

Polls should be held on time, no postponement needed: Opposition
MHP leader to visit quake-hit zone

MHP leader to visit quake-hit zone
Former CHP leader Deniz Baykal passes away

Former CHP leader Deniz Baykal passes away

Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener
CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems

CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems
MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster
WORLD Tunisian activists and influential businessman arrested: lawyers

Tunisian activists and influential businessman arrested: lawyers

Tunisian police on Saturday arrested powerful businessman Kamel Eltaief, a former confidant of ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, as well as two key political activists, lawyers said.

ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul to reopen after one week

Borsa Istanbul to reopen after one week

Borsa Istanbul will restart trading today amid measures to avoid a steep decline in stock prices.
SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.