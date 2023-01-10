Fugitive suspect in murder of Turkmen businessman caught

ISTANBUL

The fugitive suspect wanted for 12 years in the murder of Turkmen businessman Chary Gaipov has been caught in Istanbul’s Maltepe district.

During the identity check, it was determined that Ümit D., 42, was wanted with a 25-year prison sentence for “premeditated murder” and “escape from the convict.” During the body search, an unlicensed gun was also seized.

The body of Gaipov, found to have been killed 12 years ago, was found in the northwestern province of Kocaeli’s Çayırova district.

Ümit D., the fugitive suspect in the murder case, was arrested by the judicial authorities to which he was transferred on Jan. 8.

Suspects named Roza Hamreyeva, Azad Hamrayev, Adem B. and Ümit D. were taken into custody in the murder case. Turkmens Hamreyeva and Hamrayev confessed that they stabbed Gaipov to death for money and testified in the context that Adem B. and Ümit D. helped them.

Ümit D., who was tried pending trial in the case, had escaped while the case was continuing.

The identity of the person in Turkmenistan who gave the death order has not been reached yet.