Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

ANTALYA

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

Shipments of fresh vegetables and fruits generated $248 million and $41 million in revenues, respectively, according to data from the Western Mediterranean Exporters’ Association (BAİB).

Citrus exports amounted to $9.1 million, while vegetable shipments to foreign markets grew around 36 percent.

Exports of tomatoes increased by 33 percent since the start of the year on an annual basis to reach $116 million, whereas in 2022, the export of this produce generated $173 million in revenue.

Pepper exports leaped 47 percent from a year earlier to $89 million, data from the association showed.

Exports of tomatoes and pepper accounted for 29 percent of total exports of the western Mediterranean region, surpassing exports by all sectors, including industry and mining.

Fresh fruit exports fell by 9 percent to $41 million due to seasonal factors, with the share of apples standing at $18.6 million.

Exports from the region rose due to the bad weather conditions in Europe, said Mirza Çavuşoğlu, the president of BAİB. “Shipments to Russia increased significantly because of the sanctions imposed on this country,” he added.

Türkiye’s annual fresh fruit and vegetable production is around 55 million tons, but only around 8 percent of those produce are exported, Çavuşoğlu said, noting that exports do not have any impact on local prices since the price increases are directly linked to costs.