Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

ANTALYA
Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

Shipments of fresh vegetables and fruits generated $248 million and $41 million in revenues, respectively, according to data from the Western Mediterranean Exporters’ Association (BAİB).

Citrus exports amounted to $9.1 million, while vegetable shipments to foreign markets grew around 36 percent.

Exports of tomatoes increased by 33 percent since the start of the year on an annual basis to reach $116 million, whereas in 2022, the export of this produce generated $173 million in revenue.

Pepper exports leaped 47 percent from a year earlier to $89 million, data from the association showed.

Exports of tomatoes and pepper accounted for 29 percent of total exports of the western Mediterranean region, surpassing exports by all sectors, including industry and mining.

Fresh fruit exports fell by 9 percent to $41 million due to seasonal factors, with the share of apples standing at $18.6 million.

Exports from the region rose due to the bad weather conditions in Europe, said Mirza Çavuşoğlu, the president of BAİB. “Shipments to Russia increased significantly because of the sanctions imposed on this country,” he added.

Türkiye’s annual fresh fruit and vegetable production is around 55 million tons, but only around 8 percent of those produce are exported, Çavuşoğlu said, noting that exports do not have any impact on local prices since the price increases are directly linked to costs.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

    Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

  2. Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

    Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

  3. Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

    Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

  4. US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

  5. Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28

    Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Recommended
Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund

Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund
Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen

Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen
Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras

Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras
Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations

Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations
Eid holiday boosts tourism activity

Eid holiday boosts tourism activity
China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades
WORLD Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
ECONOMY Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.