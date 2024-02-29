Fruit trees bloom early in 'false spring

Fruit trees bloom early in 'false spring

ISTANBUL
Fruit trees bloom early in false spring

While cold weather is affecting many parts of the country, in northwestern Türkiye, where temperatures have risen to 18 degrees Celsius, an early blooming of fruit trees has been triggered, including those in Istanbul.

Some fruit trees blossomed due to temperatures above seasonal norms, especially in the northwestern province of Edirne’s Keşan district.

Agricultural Consultants Association of Türkiye (TAR-DER) Vice President and Agricultural Engineer Lütfü Açar stated that the trees were deceived by the "false spring" and blossomed.

Giving information about plants and trees, Açar stated, “Plants and trees generally show a development within a one-year period. As a matter of fact, especially fruit trees enter a period of stagnation in the winter period after the fall period. In general, all plants need an annual physiological chill. After receiving this chill, they bud and bloom later in the season.”

“The seasons have changed significantly as stated by scientists and relevant organizations. When we compare recent years, we are in the middle of winter, but air temperatures are above seasonal norms. As a result, fruit trees, especially trees such as almonds and plums, bloom early,” Açar added.

Noting that there may be yield losses in case of sudden temperature drops and frost events in the coming period, Açar emphasized, "If there are no minus degrees or frost events in the temperatures, there will be no yield losses. However, if there is a sudden drop in temperature or a frost event, it can have a negative impact on the yield.”

Emphasizing that there is a serious climate change, Açar said, "Farmers and producers need to make production plans according to these changing climatic conditions. They must take precautions and take measures to prevent the trees from blooming in the fall."

"It will be useful to change agricultural techniques against climate change and take precautions in this direction, whether locally or in a wide geographical area," he concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal

Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal

    Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal

  2. World leaders attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

    World leaders attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  3. Erdoğan renews call for diplomatic solutions to end Ukraine war

    Erdoğan renews call for diplomatic solutions to end Ukraine war

  4. Şimşek meets with Yellen

    Şimşek meets with Yellen

  5. Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent last year

    Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent last year
Recommended
Historic Sancak Pavilion reopens as art venue

Historic Sancak Pavilion reopens as art venue
Child’s body found, missing since Feb 6 quakes

Child’s body found, missing since Feb 6 quakes
Illegal migrant inspections to be tightened in Istanbul

Illegal migrant inspections to be tightened in Istanbul

Frustrated drivers protest repetitive traffic fines on Istanbul street

Frustrated drivers protest repetitive traffic fines on Istanbul street
18 suspects arrested in Istanbul for fake prescription scheme

18 suspects arrested in Istanbul for fake prescription scheme
Two mountaineers defy winter weather to scale Mount Ağrı peak

Two mountaineers defy winter weather to scale Mount Ağrı peak
WORLD Canada to airdrop aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

Canada to airdrop aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, a cabinet minister said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Şimşek meets with Yellen

Şimşek meets with Yellen

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ summit in Brazil.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿