Fruit trees bloom early in 'false spring

ISTANBUL

While cold weather is affecting many parts of the country, in northwestern Türkiye, where temperatures have risen to 18 degrees Celsius, an early blooming of fruit trees has been triggered, including those in Istanbul.

Some fruit trees blossomed due to temperatures above seasonal norms, especially in the northwestern province of Edirne’s Keşan district.

Agricultural Consultants Association of Türkiye (TAR-DER) Vice President and Agricultural Engineer Lütfü Açar stated that the trees were deceived by the "false spring" and blossomed.

Giving information about plants and trees, Açar stated, “Plants and trees generally show a development within a one-year period. As a matter of fact, especially fruit trees enter a period of stagnation in the winter period after the fall period. In general, all plants need an annual physiological chill. After receiving this chill, they bud and bloom later in the season.”

“The seasons have changed significantly as stated by scientists and relevant organizations. When we compare recent years, we are in the middle of winter, but air temperatures are above seasonal norms. As a result, fruit trees, especially trees such as almonds and plums, bloom early,” Açar added.

Noting that there may be yield losses in case of sudden temperature drops and frost events in the coming period, Açar emphasized, "If there are no minus degrees or frost events in the temperatures, there will be no yield losses. However, if there is a sudden drop in temperature or a frost event, it can have a negative impact on the yield.”

Emphasizing that there is a serious climate change, Açar said, "Farmers and producers need to make production plans according to these changing climatic conditions. They must take precautions and take measures to prevent the trees from blooming in the fall."

"It will be useful to change agricultural techniques against climate change and take precautions in this direction, whether locally or in a wide geographical area," he concluded.