Fruit production expected to increase 4 pct this year

Fruit production expected to increase 4 pct this year

ANKARA
Fruit production expected to increase 4 pct this year

Türkiye’s Fruits, beverage and spices crops are expected to increase by 3.8 percent from the previous year to reach 25.8 million tons in 2022, according to this year’s second estimate the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) released on Oct. 28.

The increases in apple, grapes, peaches and nectarine will be around 5.2 percent, 13.5 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

In the citrus group, orange and tangerine outputs will be 17.7 percent and 31.3 percent higher compared with 2021, respectively, while an annual increase of 11.8 percent is expected in hazelnut production.

The latest estimates show that the country’s cereal production is forecast to rise 20.7 percent from 2021 to 38.5 million tons this year.

The increase in wheat production is seen at 11.9 percent to 19.8 million tons and maize production is forecast to reach 8.3 million tons, up 23 percent from 2021.

Tobacco production is estimated to reach 82,000 tons in 2022, marking a 15 percent increase from 2021. Turkish growers are expected to produce 2.6 million tons of sunflower this year, up 5.6 percent compared with last year.

Vegetable production, however, is expected to remain unchanged this year compared with 2021 at around 31.7 million tons.

Tomatoes, watermelon and dry onion outputs will fall by 0.7 percent, 1.5 percent and 6 percent this year, respectively, according to TÜİK.

Economy, fruit,

ARTS & LIFE Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen confirm divorce

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen confirm divorce
MOST POPULAR

  1. More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

    More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

  2. Polls open in Brazil’s tight presidential runoff: AFP

    Polls open in Brazil’s tight presidential runoff: AFP

  3. Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

    Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

  4. New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

    New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

  5. Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award winners announced

    Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award winners announced
Recommended
Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany

Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany
EU has frozen 17 bn euros in Russian assets: official

EU has frozen 17 bn euros in Russian assets: official
Over $1 billion worth deals inked at SAHA Expo

Over $1 billion worth deals inked at SAHA Expo
Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe in third quarter

Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe in third quarter
Nuclear fuel mock-ups sent to Akkuyu

Nuclear fuel mock-ups sent to Akkuyu
Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality
WORLD Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

The number of people killed in twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

ECONOMY Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe in third quarter

Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe in third quarter

Istanbul was the busiest European airport and the only major European hub whose passenger volumes exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).

SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.