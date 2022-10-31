Fruit production expected to increase 4 pct this year

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Fruits, beverage and spices crops are expected to increase by 3.8 percent from the previous year to reach 25.8 million tons in 2022, according to this year’s second estimate the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) released on Oct. 28.

The increases in apple, grapes, peaches and nectarine will be around 5.2 percent, 13.5 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

In the citrus group, orange and tangerine outputs will be 17.7 percent and 31.3 percent higher compared with 2021, respectively, while an annual increase of 11.8 percent is expected in hazelnut production.

The latest estimates show that the country’s cereal production is forecast to rise 20.7 percent from 2021 to 38.5 million tons this year.

The increase in wheat production is seen at 11.9 percent to 19.8 million tons and maize production is forecast to reach 8.3 million tons, up 23 percent from 2021.

Tobacco production is estimated to reach 82,000 tons in 2022, marking a 15 percent increase from 2021. Turkish growers are expected to produce 2.6 million tons of sunflower this year, up 5.6 percent compared with last year.

Vegetable production, however, is expected to remain unchanged this year compared with 2021 at around 31.7 million tons.

Tomatoes, watermelon and dry onion outputs will fall by 0.7 percent, 1.5 percent and 6 percent this year, respectively, according to TÜİK.