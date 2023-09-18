From streetwear to red carpet, London Fashion Week offers choices

From streetwear to red carpet, London Fashion Week offers choices

LONDON
From streetwear to red carpet, London Fashion Week offers choices

From streetwear to elegant evening dresses, the catwalks of London Fashion Week were not short of choices as designers showcased their spring and summer 2024 collections.

The invitation to the show of fashion label JW Anderson was a block of clay, arousing the curiosity of the guests. The first models walked down the catwalk in Bermuda shorts and hoodies made from play-dough, resembling moving sculptures.

Then followed colorful ensembles from a shiny plastic material, crochet dresses and feathers worn as belts and on sleeves.

Jonathan Anderson also showcased oversized bomber jackets, long enough to cover the thighs, and trench coats with long skirts.

"Using jackets as dresses becomes very simple," Anderson, who is also the creative director of Spanish fashion house Loewe, explained after the show.

His show, a staple of London Fashion Week, attracted celebrities including British actresses Suki Waterhouse and Jenna Coleman as well as actor Ncuti Gatwa of TV show "Sex Education".

London-based designer David Koma is known for his contouring dresses. At his show, models walked the runway to the music of Beyonce, who lists among the clients of the Georgian designer.

His collection was dominated by dark colors, especially black, but there were also designs in yellow, orange and even neon pink.

Some of the dresses were asymmetrical, short in the front and long at the back, and were worn with tall, over-the-knee boots.

Evening dresses were also at the show of designer Feben, a recent graduate of London's Central Saint Martins university.

Among her collection were largely transparent dresses made entirely of beads with long fringed skirts.

The collection of South Korean designer Eudon Choi was inspired by the works of French Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot.

Models of all ages walked the runway at his show with some of Choi's designs presented by older women.

The collection, presented in the garden of a church in central London, was elegant and refined.

The designer wanted to freeze a moment in time in the way Morisot, the 19th-century artist, had done in her paintings.

WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

    N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

  2. Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

    Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

  3. Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry

    Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry

  4. Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

    Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

  5. Occupancy rate rises in Bodrum as hotels cut price

    Occupancy rate rises in Bodrum as hotels cut price
Recommended
‘Under Two Suns’ at Odunpazarı Museum

‘Under Two Suns’ at Odunpazarı Museum
Kiev, Lviv placed on heritage in danger list

Kiev, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list
Crowds descend on Munich for official start of Oktoberfest

Crowds descend on Munich for official start of Oktoberfest
Fernando Botero, known for voluptuous art, dies

Fernando Botero, known for voluptuous art, dies
France probes Notre-Dame’s stained-glass sale for theft

France probes Notre-Dame’s stained-glass sale for theft
Tunisias Bardo museum reopens after over two years

Tunisia's Bardo museum reopens after over two years
WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin, state media said Monday, as he headed home after nearly a week in Russia on a defence-focused trip.

ECONOMY Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will meet with foreign investors on Sept. 19 at an event organized by Goldman Sachs in New York as Türkiye’s Central Bank is set to announce its rate decision later in the week.

SPORTS Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Never before in the Premier League era had Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season.