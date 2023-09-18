From streetwear to red carpet, London Fashion Week offers choices

LONDON

From streetwear to elegant evening dresses, the catwalks of London Fashion Week were not short of choices as designers showcased their spring and summer 2024 collections.

The invitation to the show of fashion label JW Anderson was a block of clay, arousing the curiosity of the guests. The first models walked down the catwalk in Bermuda shorts and hoodies made from play-dough, resembling moving sculptures.

Then followed colorful ensembles from a shiny plastic material, crochet dresses and feathers worn as belts and on sleeves.

Jonathan Anderson also showcased oversized bomber jackets, long enough to cover the thighs, and trench coats with long skirts.

"Using jackets as dresses becomes very simple," Anderson, who is also the creative director of Spanish fashion house Loewe, explained after the show.

His show, a staple of London Fashion Week, attracted celebrities including British actresses Suki Waterhouse and Jenna Coleman as well as actor Ncuti Gatwa of TV show "Sex Education".

London-based designer David Koma is known for his contouring dresses. At his show, models walked the runway to the music of Beyonce, who lists among the clients of the Georgian designer.

His collection was dominated by dark colors, especially black, but there were also designs in yellow, orange and even neon pink.

Some of the dresses were asymmetrical, short in the front and long at the back, and were worn with tall, over-the-knee boots.

Evening dresses were also at the show of designer Feben, a recent graduate of London's Central Saint Martins university.

Among her collection were largely transparent dresses made entirely of beads with long fringed skirts.

The collection of South Korean designer Eudon Choi was inspired by the works of French Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot.

Models of all ages walked the runway at his show with some of Choi's designs presented by older women.

The collection, presented in the garden of a church in central London, was elegant and refined.

The designer wanted to freeze a moment in time in the way Morisot, the 19th-century artist, had done in her paintings.