‘From Istanbul to New York: A Photographer's Journey’ opens at Greek Consulate

ISTANBUL

A solo exhibition by photographer Pari Dukovic, titled "From Istanbul to New York: A Photographer's Journey," has been opened to art lovers at the Consulate General of Greece in Istanbul.

"The works reflect my photos of Istanbul. They showcase the street photos I took while growing up as a child in Istanbul. They also reflect the images I captured in New York after moving to the U.S.,” 40-year-old Dukovic said, adding that he began photography at the age of 8.

Stating that his aim is to capture the essence of each city, Dukovic said: “Istanbul is a completely different city for me. Of course, it is the city where I was born and raised, and it has great significance for me. Its light is so interesting that it becomes a metaphor. I always try to reflect and capture that in my photos. When I moved to New York, I continued taking street photos.”

Dukovic also stated that portrait photos of notable figures from the world of sports and music, including former U.S. President Barack Obama and basketball player LeBron James, are featured in the exhibition.

The artist explained that he faces challenges in all his portraits because he constantly strives to improve himself, adding: “When I photographed Obama at the White House in 2017, I had just two-and-a-half minutes and managed to capture 47 frames during that time. The reason why magazines hire me for portraits is because I can take these portraits in such a brief period.”

The exhibition, which visually narrates the two metropolitan cities that played a role in the artist's life and includes the people he met and moments he captured, will be open until Oct. 23 at the Greek Consulate in Istanbul.