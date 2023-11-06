'Friends' star Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES
American actor Matthew Perry of the hit sitcom "Friends" was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery on Nov. 3 during a private funeral attended by family and co-stars, U.S. media reported.

The 54-year-old, known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004, was found dead on October 28.

"The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios," People reported, citing an unidentified source. It said the funeral service lasted around two hours.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery in the Hollywood Hills popular with celebrities, did not respond to AFP's request for confirmation.

Several other U.S. media outlets, including celebrity news website TMZ, also reported that Perry was laid to rest at a low-key funeral attended by castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," his five co-stars said in a statement shortly after his death.

Perry's mother, father and stepfather also attended, according to the media reports.

The cause of Perry's death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

TMZ cited sources saying that no illicit drugs were found at his home, although several medications were discovered including antidepressants and anxiety medication.

Perry had battled addiction and serious health problems for years.

