Freud 'masterpiece' fetches 13.9 mln pounds at London sale

Freud 'masterpiece' fetches 13.9 mln pounds at London sale

LONDON
Freud masterpiece fetches 13.9 mln pounds at London sale

A nude by Lucian Freud that took 16 months to paint sold for 13.9 million pounds ($18.2 million) at a London auction on Oct. 9, the first time the work, hailed as a "masterpiece," has come to market.

Works by the British artist, who died in 2011, have attracted growing interest and prices in recent years.

"Ria, Naked Portrait" was the star attraction of the sale, fetching 11,810,00 pounds, rising to 13,891,500 pounds once the buyer's fee is added on.

"It's a late masterpiece," Anna Touzin, from auctioneers Christie's, told AFP. "It was painted between 2006 and 2007 and in the same collection since it was made.

"It's the first time it's coming to the market, which is really exciting."

Freud, considered one of Britain's greatest portrait artists, took 16 months to paint the work, with the subject — Ria Kirby — sitting virtually every day for up to five hours.

"So a really long process and I think it shows Freud's relationship with his sitters, the kind of dedication that they would give to him but that he also gave to them, painting them," Touzin added.

Freud, the grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, is known for his uncompromising nudes and self-portraits, replete with flabby breasts or rounded stomachs.

"He doesn't want to portray an idealized view of the body... he's really trying to paint people as they are," said Touzin.

That has made Freud one of the most sought-after artists on the art market.

In 2022, his "Large Interior, W11" sold for a record $86 million, while in 2015, another nude, "Benefits Supervisor Resting," went for more than $56 million.

The Christie's sale also included Freud's "Head of a Woman," which sold for 4,187,880 pounds.

Works by Marc Chagall, Berthe Morisot, Willem de Kooning and Jeff Koons also went under the hammer.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

    1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

  2. Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

    Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

  3. The master of Michelin’s Green Star

    The master of Michelin’s Green Star

  4. London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

    London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

  5. Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition

    Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition
Recommended
1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
Warhols rare Queen collection opens at Dutch museum

Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum
The master of Michelin’s Green Star

The master of Michelin’s Green Star
Londons Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics
Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism
Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang
Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
WORLD Zelensky hopes for wars end by 2025

Zelensky hopes for war's end by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope Friday that the war with Russia would conclude by 2025, during a visit to Berlin aimed at securing sustained military support.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿