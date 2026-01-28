Fresh Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine

KIEV

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Jan. 27, 2026, Ukrainian medics stand next to a burning train carriage following an air attack at an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed three people and wounded several more, authorities said on Wednesday.

The fresh strikes came hours after Russian attacks on Tuesday night had killed at least 12 people across Ukraine, including five passengers in a train targeted by a drone attack, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said the bombardment undermined peace efforts and urged allies to step up pressure on Moscow to end the war.

"In Bilogorodska community, two of our compatriots -- a man and a woman -- died as a result of the attack," said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of Kiev region's military administration, in a post on Telegram.

Ukraine's national police said in a later statement that the dead couple's four-year-old child had been wounded in the attack and three others were also injured.

In central Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone strike killed a 46-year-old man and wounded five people, one of them seriously, according to Oleksandr Ganzham, the head of the regional military administration.

Deadly strikes that have also left many Ukrainians without power in freezing winter temperatures have continued since Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in the United Arab Emirates last week for US-brokered talks aimed at ending the conflict.

The next round is expected to take place on February 1, according to Zelensky.