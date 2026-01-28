Fresh Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine

Fresh Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine

KIEV
Fresh Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Jan. 27, 2026, Ukrainian medics stand next to a burning train carriage following an air attack at an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed three people and wounded several more, authorities said on Wednesday.

The fresh strikes came hours after Russian attacks on Tuesday night had killed at least 12 people across Ukraine, including five passengers in a train targeted by a drone attack, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said the bombardment undermined peace efforts and urged allies to step up pressure on Moscow to end the war.

"In Bilogorodska community, two of our compatriots -- a man and a woman -- died as a result of the attack," said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of Kiev region's military administration, in a post on Telegram.

Ukraine's national police said in a later statement that the dead couple's four-year-old child had been wounded in the attack and three others were also injured.

In central Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone strike killed a 46-year-old man and wounded five people, one of them seriously, according to Oleksandr Ganzham, the head of the regional military administration.

Deadly strikes that have also left many Ukrainians without power in freezing winter temperatures have continued since Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in the United Arab Emirates last week for US-brokered talks aimed at ending the conflict.

The next round is expected to take place on February 1, according to Zelensky.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

    Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

  2. Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

    Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

  3. US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

    US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

  4. Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

    Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

  5. Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored

    Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored
Recommended
Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal
Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds
2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin
Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran

Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran
Truckers Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues

Truckers' Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues
Indian deputy state leader killed in plane crash

Indian deputy state leader killed in plane crash
Trump says will deescalate Minneapolis

Trump says will 'deescalate' Minneapolis
WORLD Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran's foreign minister warned Wednesday its forces would respond immediately and forcefully to any U.S. military operation after President Donald Trump declared time was running out to avoid one, but did not rule out a new deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

ECONOMY Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

Gold prices soared to another fresh record above $5,500 Thursday, while oil advanced and stocks fell after Donald Trump ramped up geopolitical tensions with his threatened military strike on Iran.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿