Fresh call for new shopping boycott in Croatia over prices

ZAGREB

An empty parking space in front of the Lidl store in Zagreb, Croatia, 24 Jan. 2025

Croatian consumer groups have called for another nationwide shopping boycott over high prices this week, in the latest move to protest against biting inflation in the Balkan country.

The call follows a boycott on Jan. 24 that saw sales drop by over 50 percent at retail outlets and grocery stores across Croatia, according to official figures.

Consumer groups have largely blamed the rise in food and other commodity prices on retailers.

Consumer rights advocate Josip Kelemen called on Croatians to target three large retail chains, Eurospin, Lidl and DM, for a one-week boycott, over alleged price discrepancies with other EU countries.

The boycott will also target Coca-Cola and other carbonated drinks along with bottled water and detergents.

Croatians were also urged to avoid deliveries, banks, restaurants and cafes on Jan. 31 along with shopping online, paying bills or buying fuel for a day-long protest.

Following last week's boycott, the Croatian government said it would review a list of products that are under price controls this week.

The spike in prices has led many Croatians to shop in nearby Slovenia and Italy.

Inflation in Croatia has largely been fuelled by the country's bloated public sector, one of EU's highest value-added tax (VAT) rates, and its ageing and shrinking population, according to economic experts.

In December, the country's 4.5 percent annual inflation rate was the highest in the eurozone, where the average stood at just 2.4 percent.

Consumer groups have repeatedly complained that prices have risen steadily since Croatia adopted the euro as its currency in January 2023.