Fresh anti-Trump protests hit many major US cities

NEW YORK

Thousands of protesters marched on April 19 in New York and other cities across the United States for a second major round of demonstrations against Donald Trump and his hard-line policies.

In New York, people rallied outside the city's main library carrying signs targeting the U.S. president with slogans like "No Kings in America" and "Resist Tyranny."

Many protesters took aim at Trump's sweeping deportations of undocumented migrants, chanting "No ICE - no fear - immigrants are welcome here," a reference to the role of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in arrests and deportations of migrants.

Demonstrators also gathered outside the White House in Washington, though the numbers appeared smaller than in the "Hands Off" protests across the country on April 5.

Some voiced concern that Trump was threatening long-respected constitutional norms, including the right to due process.

Separately, there were protests outside Tesla car dealerships against the drastic government-cutting efforts of top Trump advisor Elon Musk.

Organizers hope to use building resentment over Trump's immigration crackdown, his drastic cuts to government agencies and his pressuring of universities, news media and law firms, to forge a lasting movement.

The chief organizer of Saturday's protests - the group 50501, a number representing 50 protests in 50 states and one movement,- said some 400 demonstrations were planned.

Its website said the protests are "a decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies" and it insists on all protests being non-violent.