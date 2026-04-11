French singer Garou to perform in Türkiye

French singer Garou to perform in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
French singer Garou to perform in Türkiye

Renowned French artist Garou is set to meet music lovers in Türkiye with his “The Best Of” concert series, featuring a mix of his most popular songs and tracks from his latest album.

Organized by Piu Entertainment, the concerts will take place on Sept. 16 at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater in Istanbul and on Sept. 18 at Kültürpark Open-Air Theater in İzmir.

Known for memorable songs such as “Belle,” “Gitan,” “Sous le vent” and “Seul,” Garou will also perform pieces from his latest album, “Un Meilleur Lendemain,” during this special tour.

Garou reached a major turning point in his career with the musical Notre-Dame de Paris, where his portrayal of Quasimodo became one of the most iconic interpretations of the role. He has also delivered unforgettable performances with Cirque du Soleil and collaborated in duets with artists such as Celine Dion and Luc Plamondon.

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